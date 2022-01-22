AMES, Iowa (AP) – Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44. Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018. Iowa State (14-5, 2-5) struggled to get much going offensively, hitting just 31% of its shots and committing 11 turnovers. Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his seven double-double of the season.