SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the remaining Siouxland high school wrestlers that are still in championship contention

BOYS

CLASS A

Calvin Empkey – Norfolk

Jackson Bos – Norfolk

CLASS C

Ayden Wintz – Battle Creek

Robbie Fisher – Crofton/Bloomfield

Jayden Coulter – Pierce

Dawson Raabe – Pierce

JT Brands – Oakland-Craig

CLASS D

Braxton Siebrandt – Wisner-Pilger

Kyler Mosel – Plainview

Tanner Frahm – Plainview

GIRLS

Afftynn Stusse – Battle Creek

Madelynn Bohnet – South Sioux City

Ella Reeves – Battle Creek

Corah Linnaus – Stanton

Yohaly Quinones – South Sioux City

Annabelle Poppe – Crofton/Bloomfield

Claire Paasch – West Point/Beemer

Melissa De La Torre – South Sioux City