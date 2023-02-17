SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the remaining Siouxland high school wrestlers that are still in championship contention
BOYS
CLASS A
Calvin Empkey – Norfolk
Jackson Bos – Norfolk
CLASS C
Ayden Wintz – Battle Creek
Robbie Fisher – Crofton/Bloomfield
Jayden Coulter – Pierce
Dawson Raabe – Pierce
JT Brands – Oakland-Craig
CLASS D
Braxton Siebrandt – Wisner-Pilger
Kyler Mosel – Plainview
Tanner Frahm – Plainview
GIRLS
Afftynn Stusse – Battle Creek
Madelynn Bohnet – South Sioux City
Ella Reeves – Battle Creek
Corah Linnaus – Stanton
Yohaly Quinones – South Sioux City
Annabelle Poppe – Crofton/Bloomfield
Claire Paasch – West Point/Beemer
Melissa De La Torre – South Sioux City