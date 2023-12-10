SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – An evening filled with teddy bears and sugar rushes saw the Sioux City Musketeers become “Dew City” once again, repping Mountain Dew-themed jerseys for Teddy Bear Toss night in donation to Toys for Tots towards a thrilling 5-4 comeback win in overtime over the Omaha Lancers.

The Muskies were met with an early deficit allowing a trio of Omaha goals in the first period, but Trey Jefferis got Dew City on the board with a goal 14 minutes into the second period, spurring the tossing of teddy bears at the first Muskie score. Colby Saganiuk followed the effort a minute later with a goal of his own to make it a 3-2 game into the third period.

Lancers would lead 4-2 into the final two minutes of regulation, but goals from Owen Keefe and Ethan Gardula within 12 seconds of one another knotted it 4-4. A ferocious comeback that’d take the game into overtime.

Gardula supplied the game-winning score in the first overtime to secure the 5-4 win over Omaha.