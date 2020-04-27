Tech companies, like college athletes, eager to cash in

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Iowa State tight end Chase Allen takes a photo with his cell phone during Iowa State’s annual NCAA college football media day in Ames, Iowa. While autograph-signing and public appearances have been traditional ways athletes could make extra money, opportunities now are tied to social media posts where athletes could in the future be paid for posting sponsored content. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) – Social media content delivery platforms are ready to cash in along with college athletes.

The NCAA is changing its rules on how athletes can be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness.

Schools will likely make it part of recruiting, and some already have relationships with platforms such as Opendorse and Influencer. Otherwise, recruits may choose schools that provide better opportunities for earning money.

The Opendorse CEO says a major-college quarterback who’s active on social media could earn six figures annually making pitches for 10 local businesses.

The platforms make their money on commissions and through contracts with athletic departments.

