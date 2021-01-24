Tampa Bay tops Packers at Lambeau to win NFC Championship

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Brady has a new team, in a new town. The destination is the same: another Super Bowl
At home, too.
The man with six NFL titles will become the first quarterback to play a Super Bowl on his team’s home field. He owes the Tampa Bay defense that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and a curious late call on fourth-and-goal by the Packers as Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.
“It’s great to get another road win and now we got a home game, and who’d ever thought a home Super Bowl for us,” Brady said. “But we did it.