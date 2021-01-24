Tampa Bay tops Packers at Lambeau to win NFC Championship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tom Brady has a new team, in a new town. The destination is the same: another Super Bowl

At home, too.

The man with six NFL titles will become the first quarterback to play a Super Bowl on his team’s home field. He owes the Tampa Bay defense that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and a curious late call on fourth-and-goal by the Packers as Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

“It’s great to get another road win and now we got a home game, and who’d ever thought a home Super Bowl for us,” Brady said. “But we did it.