ANKENY, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA Boys 4A Individual State Golf Meet concluded its championship round at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny on Saturday night, with Le Mars’ senior Dylan Susemihl finishing in 3rd place overall while Bishop Heelan’s Jack White tied for 55th place.

Susemihl tallied a final score of +3 after two days of competition, shooting a 72 in Round 1 and a 73 in Round 2 for 145 total strokes. He finished three strokes behind 4A Individual State champion Owen Howe of Johnston.

White shot +22 behind 164 total strokes after tallying an 89 in Round 1 and 75 in Round 2. The Bishop Heelan junior tied for 55th with Iowa City West’s Dillon Croco.

