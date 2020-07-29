Summit Presidents Council announces delayed start for fall sports

VERMILLION, S.D.—The Summit League Presidents Council has announced it will delay the start of competition in Summit fall sports until Sept. 23, and the league will conduct conference-only competition in soccer and volleyball. The announcement follows the recommendation from the League’s Joint Council due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 23, as will the non-championship fall season for softball. The statement says training and practices may continue to be conducted at the discretion of each institution in accordance with NCAA regulations and local health and safety guidelines.

At this time, schedules for winter and spring sports are not impacted. Summit championship models for fall sports as previously announced are also not impacted.

This decision does not impact Coyote football, which competes inside the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Indeed, the MVFC stated Monday that “patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 Fall season, seeing merit in delaying as long as there remains the possibility to provide a safe competitive opportunity for MVFC student-athletes.”

It also does not include non-Summit sponsored sports in which conference institutions compete, such as triathlon.

The President's Council acknowledges the need to be flexible in this ever-changing environment and will continue to monitor national developments related to the pandemic and its impact on the League.