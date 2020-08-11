Summit League postpones fall sports

VERMILLION, S.D.(South Dakota Athletics) —The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously Monday to postpone the regular season and championships for fall sports to the spring of 2021. This decision only affects fall sports and does not any impact on winter or spring sports.

“This is an outcome that no one wanted to see, however, it was necessary based upon all the information that we have collected and discussed during the current pandemic,” Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Chair of The Summit League President’s Council said.

“Our staff and membership have worked extremely hard over the past few months to try to and create a safe environment for our student-athletes to have meaningful competition this fall,” said Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple. “Unfortunately, the current pandemic and its continued and far-reaching impact on our society made that unrealistic. Our goal now is to provide these fall sport student-athletes with great regular season and championship experiences this spring.”

Summit League officials have begun creating potential spring schedule models for the affected sports and those will be finalized at a later date, the release stated.