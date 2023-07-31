SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers women’s basketball team is fresh off winning the program’s first GPAC Postseason title while making a run to the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16, with a pair of key contributors using their fifth year of eligibility to run it back.

Leading scorer Konnor Sudmann will continue her prolific career at BCU. The second team All-American led the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game while her 599 points was the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

Joining her for another year will be Payton Slaughter, who finished in the top five in steals, assists, and rebounds in the GPAC. The Cherokee alum scored double-digits in 17 games last season, highlighted by a 24-point performance in the NAIA Tournament.