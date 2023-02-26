LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored 19 points and Nebraska had six players in double figures in beating Minnesota 78-67 on Saturday to give the Cornhuskers their fourth-straight win.

C.J. Wilcher scored 12 points, reserve Sam Hoiberg, Jamarques Lawrence amd Keisei Tominaga each scored 11 and Derrick Walker 10 for Nebraska (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten). With the win, the Cornhuskers doubled their win total in conference play from last season.

Jamison Battle and Talon Cooper each scored 12 for Minnesota (7-20, 1-16), Dawson Garcia scored 11 and collared 14 rebounds, Jaden Henley scored 11 and Pharrel Payne 10 with nine rebounds.

Nebraska never trailed. The Cornhuskers led 37-27 at halftime and repelled a series of Minnesota runs in which the Gophers drew within six on three occasions.

Nebraska now has won four straight over Minnesota and in three of those contest the Cornhuskers scored 78 points.

Minnesota now has lost 12 straight.

Minnesota hosts Rutgers on Thursday. Nebraska, winners of five of six following a four-game skid, hosts Michigan State on Tuesday.