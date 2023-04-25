KEARNEY, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – A season ago, the Sioux City Musketeers swept the Tri-City Storm in the USHL Western Conference Finals towards their first Clark Cup title in 20 years. Tonight was different story at the Viaero Center in Kearney, with the Storm netting four goals in the third period en route to a 6-1 Muskies defeat to claim a 1-0 series lead in a best-of-three first round set of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Storm struck first in Sioux City’s Zone with Graham Gamache finding the top shelf for am early 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Muskies mustered just six shots on net in the first period. Tri-City fed off the drought in the second period with a Kieran Cebrian goal giving them a 2-0 edge just 32 minutes into the game.

The score remained the same into the third period when Sioux City turned the tables with a face-off win of their own, resulting in an assist from captain Grant Slukynsky to Muskies’ leading scorer Ryan Conmy for his 34th goal of the season to shave the deficit in half with 17 minutes left in regulation.

The Storm though took advantage of the extra time. Home team would light the lamp four times in eight minutes as Gamache notched the final score of the game to secure a hat trick and a 6-1 defeat over Sioux City.

The Muskies return to the Viaero Center tomorrow for a win-or-go home Game 2 in their best-of-three series with Tri-City. Puck drop in Kearney slated for 7:05 p.m.