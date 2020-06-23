Storm Lake’s Kucera proves to be perfect teammate in imperfect situation

STORM LAKE – Storm Lake’s Fletcher Kucera wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play baseball this summer. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, that was one problem. But there was another problem that also could’ve sidelined him: a major injury.

“I had Tommy John surgery because I was pitching last July and I threw a fastball and my UCL, which is this ligament right here, just popped,” said Kucera.

Tommy John surgery has a long recovery period, so pitching this year is a no-go, but the other facets of the game are still on the table.

“I could return to hitting in five months and now soon throwing, but throwing program was like five weeks,” said Kucera. “And now, July 10th is my return date.”

Through it all, Fletcher is just pumped be back out on the field.

“I knew this might be my last year, and not knowing if I was gonna play, it ate me up inside,” said Kucera. “But I knew I was going to get back out there.”

Right now, he can only throw for short distances. But his legs aren’t broken, so the Tornadoes are using Fletcher as a pinch runner. Aside from that, he’s also found himself in a leadership role for the young guys on the team.

“We have a lot of young guys this year so I’ve been trying to help them out with everything they need and make sure they’re comfortable playing.”

“We utilize him in every aspect,” said Tornadoes head coach, Ben Seaman. “Mentor-ship is the perfect word for him. He’s such a great leader for us, everything he does is awesome.”

If everything goes to plan, Fletcher will be back on the roster for Storm Lake’s match-up with Le Mars, and join the push for the post season.