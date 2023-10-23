SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers looked to complete the weekend sweep with a road trip up Interstate-29 facing the Sioux Falls Stampede for the second time this week, but a game-winning goal from Sioux Falls would lift the home team to a 4-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Muskies started the scoring five minutes into the first period when Ethan Gardula fed Gavin Garry who cashed in with the one-timer goal giving them the 1-0 lead.

Goal kept coming for Sioux City when Max Strand lit the lamp off a deflection from a Dylan Godbout shot with less than six minutes in the first period for a 2-0 edge. Brian Nicholas added another Muskie goal in the second period to keep Sioux City in front.

But Sioux Falls battled back to tie things up at 3-3 until John McNelis hit the game-winner with two seconds left for the 4-3 victory.