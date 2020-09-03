Squier hopes to prove Morningside volleyball isn’t a middle of the pack team in her first year as coach

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Morningside volleyball comes into 2020 with a new, and yet old look.

The Mustangs bring in a new head coach in Jessia Squier, who was on the Mustangs 2009 squad as an All American. She brings a hard-nosed, work hard mentality to the team, and plans on making Morningside one of the best conditioned units in the GPAC.

Morningside was selected 7th in the preseason GPAC coaches poll, which is where Squier expected them to be. Knowing they lost some big time seniors, and having a new coaching staff, it’s easy to see why teams might be weary about the Mustangs chances in 2020, but their new head coach is confident they’ll put all of those worries to rest once the season gets in full swing.