SportsZone: (10-29-2021)

(KCAU) — Another night of high school football action is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone. Jake Jones and Noah Sacco take you through the gridiron action going on through Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area.

West Lyon vs Spirit Lake, CL/GLR vs Clear Lake, BHRV vs Sioux Center, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Algona, and Woodbury Central vs Southwest Valley

Band of the Week, Kingsley-Pierson vs Remsen St. Mary, West Sioux vs Ridge View, Norfolk Catholic vs Crofton, Pender vs BDS, Pierce vs Broken Bow

Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA

Class 4A

Lewis Central – 46

Spencer – 14

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 49

Sioux Center – 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 44

Algona – 14

Class 2A

West Lyon – 35

Spirit Lake – 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock – 42

Clear Lake – 7

OABCIG – 34

Greene County – 14

Class 1A

Underwood – 35

Western Christian – 0

West Sioux – 45

Ridge View – 20

ACGC – 34

South Central Calhoun – 13

Class A

West Hancock – 31

South O’Brien – 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 26

North Butler – 7

Woodbury Central – 35

Southwest Valley – 0

Class 8-man

Remsen St. Mary’s – 46

Kingsley-Pierson – 6

Don Bosco – 54

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire – 20

Newell-Fonda – 39

Lenox – 14

NEBRASKA

C1

Pierce – 27

Broken Bow – 14

Battle Creek – 28

Chadron – 20

Wayne –

Boone Central –

C2

Norfolk Catholic – 35

Crofton – 6

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 20

North Platte St. Patrick’s – 7

Archbishop Bergan – 45

Oakland Craig – 20

D1

Anselmo-Mema – 26

Stanton – 20

Howells-Dodge – 54

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 20

D2

Elgin Public/Pope John – 70

Bloomfield – 34

BDS – 36

Pender – 28