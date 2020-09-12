SportZone Part 2: (9-11-20)

Sports

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

(KCAU) – Here are some scores from tonight’s Siouxland football action.

Iowa

Sioux City North -55 – Council Bluffs Jefferson -7

Sioux City West -14 – Sioux City East – 65

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley -35 – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 42

Spencer -28 -Le Mars – 0

Storm Lake -34- Bishop Heelan -24

Central Lyon/GLR – 21 – at Unity Christian – 0

MOC-Floyd Valley -0- West Lyon – 35

Sheldon – 18 -Sioux Center – 41

Estherville Lincoln Central – 45 -Okoboji – 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura -41 – Cherokee – 0

Spirit Lake -40 – Algona – 17

Hinton -41- Emmetsburg – 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan -7- Western Christian – 27

Sioux Central -16- West Sioux – 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL -13- South Central Calhoun – 49

Pocahontas Area/ L-M -63 – Eagle Grove – 14

Gehlen Catholic -53- Akron-Westfield – 8

South O’Brien -20- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 12

Logan-Magnolia -38 – Westwood – 14

Ridge View -30- West Monona-Whiting – 6

Woodbury Central -14 -IKM-Manning – 0

Kingsley-Pierson -21- Harris-Lake Park – 0

West Bend-Mallard -0-Newell-Fonda – 55

Nebraska

South Sioux -25 – Lexington – 45

West Point-Beemer -15- Battle Creek – 28

North Bend Central -13- Pierce – 48

Lakeview -11 -Wayne – 14

Oakland-Craig -30- Crofton – 13

Tekamah-Herman — Hartington CC

Ord -28- Norfolk Catholic – 14

Yutan – 42 – Ponca – 0

Creighton -62- Plainview – 40

Stanton -14- Wakefield – 50

Randolph — Emerson-Hubbard

Homer – 20 – Wynot – 34

South Dakota

Milbank -14- Dakota Valley – 48

Vermillion – 17- Tri-Valley – 22

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores