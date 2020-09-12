SportZone Part 1: (9-11-20)

(KCAU) – Here are some scores from tonight’s Siouxland football action.
Iowa
Sioux City North -55 – Council Bluffs Jefferson -7
Sioux City West -14 – Sioux City East – 65
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley -35 – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 42
Spencer -28 -Le Mars – 0
Storm Lake -34- Bishop Heelan -24
Central Lyon/GLR – 21 – at Unity Christian – 0
MOC-Floyd Valley -0- West Lyon – 35
Sheldon – 18 -Sioux Center – 41
Estherville Lincoln Central – 45 -Okoboji – 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura -41 – Cherokee – 0
Spirit Lake -40 – Algona – 17
Hinton -41- Emmetsburg – 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan -7- Western Christian – 27
Sioux Central -16- West Sioux – 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL -13- South Central Calhoun – 49
Pocahontas Area/ L-M -63 – Eagle Grove – 14
Gehlen Catholic -53- Akron-Westfield – 8
South O’Brien -20- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 12
Logan-Magnolia -38 – Westwood – 14
Ridge View -30- West Monona-Whiting – 6
Woodbury Central -14 -IKM-Manning – 0
Kingsley-Pierson -21- Harris-Lake Park – 0
West Bend-Mallard -0-Newell-Fonda – 55
Nebraska
South Sioux -25 – Lexington – 45
West Point-Beemer -15- Battle Creek – 28
North Bend Central -13- Pierce – 48
Lakeview -11 -Wayne – 14
Oakland-Craig -30- Crofton – 13
Tekamah-Herman — Hartington CC
Ord -28- Norfolk Catholic – 14
Yutan – 42 – Ponca – 0
Creighton -62- Plainview – 40
Stanton -14- Wakefield – 50
Randolph — Emerson-Hubbard
Homer – 20 – Wynot – 34
South Dakota
Milbank -14- Dakota Valley – 48
Vermillion – 17- Tri-Valley – 22