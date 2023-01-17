SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week Two SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week is Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller. In the Black Raiders win against Le Mars, Miller erupted for a team-best 28 points, matching her season-high.

Miller has been a difference maker for the Black Raiders this season, as the freshman’s 21 points per game not only leads all of Class 5A. She credited her success to her rigorous training schedule, which has her putting the ball in the hoop before she heads to class.

“In AAU season, I had to practice six days a week which is still what I do right now and before every game, I’ll get up at like 5:30 in the morning to get my shots up just to make sure that everything is fine-tuned and stuff and beginning in the offseason. The twins and I and Alex Flattery and all the rest of our starters would practice just doing full court layups and just getting in shape for the games up ahead in the upcoming season,” Miller said.

Miller is part of a young nucleus for the Black Raiders, as head coach Brian Drent’s squad boasts seven freshmen and just two seniors. Miller and the freshman group have been instrumental for the East team’s state-ranked start, as three of the top four scorers for the Black Raiders are all freshman. But for Drent, he feels Miller and the rest of the underclassmen play beyond their years.

“I don’t consider her a normal freshman. She’s way mature beyond her years. She doesn’t play like a freshman, she’s not afraid of any situations. That’s something that just goes back to the basketball that she’d played. She’s played some super-high level youth basketball and travel basketball and we’re just kind of reaping some of the rewards. But, it says a lot about her teammates, there are other freshmen that are willing to give her the basketball and they’re willing to trust her in big situations and so it’s a compliment to her for how talented she is. But also, I think it is a compliment to the rest of her team that we’ve entrusted her to lead our team in a lot of ways,” Drent added.