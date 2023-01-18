SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week Two SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week is Dakota Valley Panthers senior Isaac Bruns.

The University of South Dakota commit has been a focal point of the team this season, as the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year is averaging 26 points and seven rebounds per game on 58% shooting. But for Bruns, he spoke about his position on the team and how he values his role while pushing others on the roster to become the best they can be on both sides of the ball.

“I think it’s a big responsibility and I think about it and take it every game, one game at a time. We have a lot of great guys out here that I can trust. So, it’s not all on me. But, it feels good. I’d say our main strength has been our defense. We’ve focused on that a lot this year and that worked out pretty well. That’s been a lot of our main focus this year. We’ve got a ton of scorers out there so we don’t focus on that as much. We feel that just comes as our defense comes. So, we focus on defense a lot,” Bruns said.

Not every team has a Division I player on its roster. But, it is a luxury Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis appreciates. Isaac Bruns has made his presence felt for DV, earning many accolades along the way. During the team’s state title season a year ago, The DAK XII Conference Most Valuable Player led the team to a perfect 26-0 record. But for Kleis, it’s not the statistics that separates Bruns from the rest of the pack.

“He’s super talented. But, I think the real story with Isaac is that he’s a competitor. You watch him play and every shot that goes up, he fights for a rebound. He’s had a great week. Hartington Cedar Catholic was a good team and Isaac just did his thing. But, we’ve seen it for years. He’s a winner, he’s a competitor, and he’s just such a tough kid and he’s had a great week and a great season so far,” Kleis added.