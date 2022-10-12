SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Week 7 Player of the week is Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn do-it-all senior quarterback Kooper Ebel.

The Iowa State commit was an instrumental part in his team’s 55-20 road win over Hinton. The senior recorded 283 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground as well as an additional 80 yards passing. Also, he made his presence felt on defense as we, grabbing two interceptions for the Hawks.

Not only does he play on both sides of the ball, he also is on Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s special teams, which puts him on the field for every play. But, Ebel says it’s his teammates and those around him that keep him going.

“It’s super easy when I’m surrounded by my best friends every play so it’s easy to play for those guys and for my team and for my coaches and yeah there’s a lot to play for out here.” Ebel said.

Ebel has been a big reason why the Hawks are 5-2 and among the best in the state in Class A. His name is toward the top of many statistical categories, as he has the most all-purpose yards for any QB in the class as well the fifth-most touchdowns in all of Class A.

But for Hawks head coach Jay Eilers, it’s not just about Ebel’s ability with the football. But also without it, highlighted by his leadership and selflessness as well as his tenacity to be the best player he can be, which Eilers feels helps the team elevate their level of play as a whole.

“I think the biggest thing I recognize is his leadership. He is willing to be a leader and lead guys in tough situations in tough times and then just the character of being a competitor is second to none. He loves competition. He loves being pushed and that competitor in him drives him to be great on the field and off the field.” Eilers added.

Up next for Ebel and the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Hawks, they’ll look to improve to 6-2 as they are set to host Akron-Westfield for Senior Night on October 14th at 7 p.m.