MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – After securing the Little Brown Jug with a six-touchdown performance, Woodbury Central quarterback Drew Kluender was named our SportsZone Player of the Week. This week’s winner is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

The Wildcats signal-caller accounted for 314 yards and six touchdowns in the team’s shutout win over Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley. Kluender, who is committed to Southwest Minnesota State, leads Class A with 14 touchdowns while his 1,429 passing yards is second-best in the class.

#2 Woodbury Central boasts a 6-0 record, with Kluender highlighting how the big win helped boost the team’s confidence and is a product of the work they’ve put in since the offseason.

“It was great. We went up there and handled business like we knew we could and everyone went up there to do our job and it was a great team win and that really helps our confidence, building week by week and get better every week,” Kluender said.

I put in a lot of work in the offseason going to camps and getting better myself, but these guys were all out here. We were running routes way early in the summer during baseball season and after baseball season was over. We were out here with the guys we knew that were going to be able to play and I can only credit them as much as I can credit myself and our coaching staff for putting a good game plan together every week and these guys coming out, getting the job done, and running good routes. I’m just giving the balls to the athletes and they’re doing the job for me.”

Up next for Woodbury Central, the Wildcats will be back in action at home on Friday against Tri-Center.