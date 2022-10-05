SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Dylan Wiggins, our SportsZone Week Six Player of the Week, is among the best quarterbacks in all of Class 1A. He is tied for third in the class for passing touchdowns and seventh in passing yards, all while leading his team to a 5-1 record and a spot in the state poll.

The senior totaled 202 yards of total offense while scoring four touchdowns for the Falcons in their 35-0 shutout win over Ridge View. The senior signal-caller has been an integral part of his team’s success all season long as he has totaled 14 TD’s and over 1,000 all-purpose yards through six games for the fourth-ranked team in Class 1A. But, he says his success would not come without keeping the focus on what’s in front of him as the Falcons are emphasizing how they’re taking it one play at a time.

“I think we’re just taking it play by play, focusing on each one of our jobs on each and every play and execute it to the best of our ability. Being a senior, it is a little bit different. You kind of see yourself playing a little bit different and I think I’ve just kind of slowed down and just thought about what I’m supposed to do on each play and just taking it one step at a time.” Wiggins said.

Wiggins, who has been a key piece of West Sioux’s success during his career, worked on improving and taking his game to the next level, which has paid dividends for his squad as they’ve noticed that he has heightened his abilities as a quarterback while enjoying the luxury of having one of the best quarterbacks in the class leading their offense.

“Well, he’s a senior so he’s been commanding our offense. Every year, he gets a little bit better…a little more confident and this year he’s shown a lot of confidence making good reads and just doing the things we need to run the offense and to make us a prolific offense.” West Sioux Head Coach Ryan Schwiesow said.

The West Sioux Falcons have certainly embraced the presence of Wiggins as he continues to develop as a quarterback, following the footsteps of former West Sioux product and current Iowa State Cyclone Hunter Dekkers, incorporating what his predecessor exemplified during his time at West Sioux while molding his own identity as a quarterback.

“I mean he was a great quarterback so you know I model everything you can after him but he’s obviously throwing it left-handed, I’m throwing it right so there’s different parts of it that maybe come from him but there’s also part of my game that is my own.” Wiggins added.

Up next for Wiggins and the #4 Falcons, they’ll host Sibley-Ocheyedan on October 7th.