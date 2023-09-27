STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Finding the end zone on both sides of the ball, Stanton junior Barrett Wilke walked away with a stellar outing last Friday night. A game that would garner him our Week Five SportsZone Player of the Week. Showcasing the work Wilke continues to put into his first season as starting signal-caller. This week’s winner is sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

“Since last year I’ve improved a lot as a passer. Last year it was off and on. I could throw some really good ones and some not so good ones. This year it’s a lot more consistent. I’m a lot more patient and calm under pressure and I make better decisions,” Wilke said.

In the Mustangs’ win over Lyons-Decatur NE, Wilke grabbed a pick six for the game’s first points, the quarterback and free safety threw for 187 yards for three touchdowns and rushed for 129 yards on four carries for two more scores. Propelling the Mustangs to a season-high 76 points and a 5-0 record.

“We know he has a chance to score anytime the ball is in his hands. Running and throwing the ball he’s done a great job all season long. Being the quarterback he’s kind of an extension of the head coach out there. He sees audibles, he sees things that he should and he’s just been doing a great job calling the offense,” Stanton head coach Dave Stoddard added.

As Wilke’s confidence in commanding the offense has grown, so has his ability. Building from the technique and footwork he honed during the offseason to become an instant playmaker who’s averaging over 120 yards in the air and on the ground.

“He’s powerful, he’s hard to tackle, he’s 210 pounds and runs very fast,” Stoddard mentioned.

His pick six set the tone for the whole game. If he didn’t do that the outcome couldn’t been completely different. He worked so hard in the offseason and he’s just a great leader,” Stanton junior running back and linebacker Becker Pohlman highlighted.

It’s been a strong start for Stanton, but Wilke and the Mustangs have bigger goals in mind. Remembering a 54-12 loss to Clarkson/Leigh in the State semifinals last year, the group is focusing on winning each day and winning each week towards redemption and the program’s first ever State title.

“In the weight room we have the score ’54-12′ written in the weight room so every time we see that. It doesn’t sit with any of us well and I know that for a fact. We can’t be satisfied,” Pohlman said.

“We can’t count our chickens before they hatch. The whole week were talking of how cool it would be to be in Memorial. We have to get better every week if we wanna compete for a State championship. Every week now is just motivation,” Wilke added.