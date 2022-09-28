SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Elk-Point Jefferson Huskies are off to a 5-0 start and a big part of that success comes from our SportsZone Week Five Player of the Week.

Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies senior quarterback Noah McDermott earned our SportsZone Week 5 Player of the Week award after a big performance in his team’s 61-7 win over Flandreau.

McDermott threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns all while failing to throw an incompletion in the game. The senior signal-caller has been stellar all season for the Huskies as he recorded 663 total yards and a dozen touchdowns for the 5-0 and state-ranked Elk Point-Jefferson squad, which is in the midst of their best season in recent history.

For McDermott and the Huskies, they’ve done just that. The team has dominated on both sides of the ball. On offense, they’re averaging over 200 rushing yards per game and 50 points per night while the defense has only allowed seven points all season long. With McDermott being the focal point of the team’s offense, his improvement as a quarterback has truly benefited the Elk Point-Jefferson team as a whole.

With McDermott leading a veteran-heavy group, the energized Huskies are hoping to exceed their 8-3 finish last season and put together a postseason run, which McDermott says is something the entire team is aspiring to achieve.

Up next for McDermott and the Huskies, they’ll look to move to 6-0 as they are scheduled to host the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers. EP-J leads the all-time series and will look to extend it. Kickoff is slated for 7pm on Friday, September 30th.