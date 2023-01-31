SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Central Lyon guard Addison Klosterbuer has made a name for herself in Rock Rapids, with the University of South Dakota commit turning it up a notch as of late. Klosterbuer averaged 33 points per game last week while earning our SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week honors.

Klosterbuer has been the focal point for the second-ranked girls team in Class 2A, averaging 21.7 points per game, which is the fifth-most in all of 2A. In the Lions’ victory against West Lyon, she poured in 29 points; following up a record-breaking 38-point performance earlier in the week. But, the Central Lyon standout credited her teammates for her success.

“My teammates give me the ball whenever I’m on. I mean, on Tuesday when we played Boyden-Hull, I think I had 38 points. They weren’t face-guarding me and that happens every game. So, I mean when they’re not face-guarding me, it is awesome. It gives me a little bit of space to get my shot off even quicker and my teammates know when I’m on and they give me the ball and it’s awesome,” Klosterbuer said.

Klosterbuer and the Lions are one of the last few remaining unbeaten teams in the state, but for good reason. Central Lyon has defeated its opponent by double-digits in 11 of its 14 games this season, as the Lions spoke on the feeling of being undefeated while noting how it is not impacting their focus as the team is centered on the immediate future instead of feeling the pressure of the expectations.

“Honestly, you think they should but they really don’t. We truly, as a coaching staff, approach it one quarter at a time. So, you say we’re undefeated and I know that we are. But at the same time, we don’t approach it like that. Every game is a new game. We know that we can be beat any night but we also know that we have a chance to win any night too,” Central Lyon head coach Heather Grafing said.

We come out every game with confidence and I mean there is a little bit of pressure. But, we have to lock out the outside noise and just have to have confidence with each other every game and that’s about it. We love playing with each other so it’s awesome,” Klosterbuer added.