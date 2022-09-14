SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Woodbury Central Wildcats are one of a handful of undefeated teams left in Siouxland, led by our SportsZone Week Three Player of the Week junior quarterback Drew Kluender.

The junior quarterback was a big factor in the 40-0 win over IKM Manning, throwing for 273 yards and four touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. Kluender has been vital to the team’s success all season, as the team is out to a 3-0 start while scoring over 40 points in all of their matchups.

Yet despite the individual success, Kluender feels he would not be in this position without the help and trust of the supporting cast behind him.

“It feels great. Everybody looks at the quarterback and they determine who makes the success or whatever. It’s great. You know, to be the lead guy out there it’s a lot of fun…but got to give props to my teammates still. They’re doing a great job out there making plays, making people miss, doing a great job. It feels great you know to be able to get out there, make plays, do what I do you know it’s a great feeling. It’s especially fun when our teammates get to do it with me.” Kluender said.

Woodbury Central Head Coach Kurt Bremer spoke on his quarterback, who has an already thrown for a dozen touchdowns and just under 1,000 yards in only three games, highlighting how the quarterback gives the Wildcats a dependable playmaker and leader for Woodbury Central on the gridiron.

“Drew will be the first to tell you that it’s just not him. He has some wide outs that are making big plays for him. The line is giving him time but it’s nice to count on him week in and week out because you know he’s going to make that big play come game time and it’s just a matter of time.” Bremer said.

Many young athletes like to model their games after one or two NFL stars. But, Kluender’s influence is one that he’s more than familiar with and has been a big part of his life.

He emphasized the impact his brother and current Morningside Mustang Dallas Kluender has had on him and his development as a quarterback, noting that his older brother and even former teammates continue to provide insight up to this day. Which is something that Drew Kluender is appreciative of.

“Everybody that I’ve learned from in the past, my brother, Jase Manker from two years ago…they’ve been doing a great job. They’ve been texting me all time time letting me know how I’m doing, things I can work on and they’ve been doing a great job so having them teach me from the past has definitely contributed to my game so it’s great.” Kluender said.

Kluender and the Woodbury Central Wildcats will be back in action on the road, traveling to Akron-Westfield on September 16th.