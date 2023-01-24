SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Sometimes, it’s the big performances that help propel our Siouxland athletes toward our Player of the Week honors. But for this week’s girls basketball winner, it was a big moment that helped her earn the honor.

Vermillion Tanagers point guard Taylor Reuvers stepped up in the biggest moment of the game, knocking down a pair of game-deciding free throws to give the Tanagers the win on the road against Elk Point-Jefferson. Not only did Reuvers come up with the biggest play of the game, she did it as just a seventh grader. But For Reuvers, this is an opportunity she says she’s been waiting for.

“It’s been amazing playing with all of them and it’s just been really nice because I’ve been waiting to play with them for a long time and I’ve been moving my way up. So, it’s very exciting,” Reuvers said.

Reuvers’ quest to carving out her role for head coach Jon Brooks and the Tanagers was not a simple one. Vermillion suffered injuries at the point guard position, creating opportunities for the seventh-grader to step in.

Her first chance came on the road against Tea Area, and she made the most of it. Reuvers played a part in Vermillion’s big win. From there, she did not look back as she showed her courage on the court while competing with girls much older than her.

“She has a really good skillset, we knew that, and how was it going to translate to the varsity level was something we had to see and we found out really early in the Tea game. She went down the first time and she made an unbelievable move. She went in-between her legs crossover right away and went around a kid. At that point, I was like, she just has no fear,” Vermillion Tanagers head coach Jon Brooks said.