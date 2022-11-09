SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Week 11 Player of the Week is OABCIG quarterback Beckett DeJean.

In the Falcons win over previously-unbeaten Spirit Lake, DeJean threw for 175 yards and two scores while adding 112 rushing yards and a rushing TD in OABCIG’s 19-0 Class 2A quarterfinals win.

The senior quarterback has been a vital piece of the Falcons’ success, throwing for over 2,100 yards and 25 TD’s while adding 967 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns for OABCIG, all while finding his name toward the top of many statistical categories in the class.

DeJean spoke on his success so far this season, highlighting how the coaching staff wanted their signal-caller to display more of his dual-threat ability, which he feels has benefited the entire OABCIG squad as the team is undefeated in games where he is the leading rusher.

“The coaches have kind of harped on me a little bit over the season. They’ve started to get me to run more and use my legs. I think it’s really helped the team,” DeJean said.

Growing up, many athletes look up to players and model their game after them. But, not many can say that they played with and even grew up with that player.

Beckett DeJean is the younger brother of Cooper DeJean, who is now playing football collegiately for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The younger DeJean emphasized the impact his older brother has had on his athletic career, with it all coming full circle when Cooper made an appearance at an OABCIG game earlier this season.

“I kind of figured Cooper was coming home and it’s just nice to have someone you’ve played with alongside and kind of mentor you to come back and watch you play like he does,” DeJean added.

Even with the mentorship and similarities to his older brother, Beckett is setting out on his own path and blazing his own trail with DeJean’s performance on the field mold his identity with OABCIG head coach Larry Allen crediting his quarterback’s mentality.

“I think he’s his own person. He’s got his own personality and just the way he plays. He’s pretty hard on himself and we’re pretty hard on him sometimes too. But, he handles that extremely well. I think just his perseverance through the ups and the downs because there’s been games where he hasn’t played as well and he’s fought through those and persevered the last couple of years. So, that’s what makes him pretty special,” Falcons head coach Larry Allen said.

Up next for DeJean and OABCIG, they’ll take on Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in an all-Siouxland Class 2A state semifinal game on November 12th at 1pm.