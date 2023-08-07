Here’s a look at the teams that are a part of our “Two-A-Day” segments, previewing a handful of local high school football teams ahead of their respective seasons. Next to each team is the day they will be on our channel/website/social media.

August 14th: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and West Lyon

August 15th: Remsen St. Mary’s and West Sioux

August 16th: Elk Point-Jefferson and Vermillion

August 17th: Pierce and Norfolk Catholic

August 18th: Cedar Catholic and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

August 19th: Woodbury Central and OABCIG

August 20th: Newell-Fonda and Le Mars

August 21st: Bloomfield and Dakota Valley

August 22nd: Bishop Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton

August 23rd: South Sioux City and Sioux City West

August 24th: Sioux City North and and Sioux City East