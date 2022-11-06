SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With four State champions for Iowa and Nebraska high school volleyball along with football teams punching their ticket to the Domes in Iowa and South Dakota, it was week full of thrills and big plays. Catch all the top moments we saw in another postseason edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week – Postseason Edition (11-6-22)
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
