SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A thrilling week of high school State football in two state brought fireworks of all kinds, and plenty of big plays. Catch the best of the best in another postseason edition of the SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week: Postseason Edition (11-13-22)
by: Noah Sacco
