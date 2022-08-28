SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Football and volleyball are back in swing, which means a look at the top plays from around Siouxland. Catch the best moments from the Week One edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays countdown.
Local News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
September 05 2022 02:00 am
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
September 05 2022 02:00 am