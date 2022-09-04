SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland sports, both high school and college, means another look at its top moments. Plenty to choose from as we countdown the best of the best in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Local News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
September 12 2022 06:09 am
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
September 12 2022 06:09 am