SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Volleyball regionals, football playoffs, and the NSAA State Cross Country Meet all co-existed this week, and Siouxlanders in all three states didn’t shy away from showing out on the big stages. Catch the best of the best in the postseason edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Local News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
October 31 2022 05:54 am
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
October 31 2022 05:54 am