SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another week means another look at it’s top moments, and there were plenty across Siouxland. Catch the best of the best over the week in the newest press of the SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
Local News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Trending Stories
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
October 10 2022 12:54 am
Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley
October 10 2022 12:54 am