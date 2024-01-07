SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a thrilling start to 2024 featuring huge pins, 60-game win streaks and an array of game-winning buzzer beaters throughout Siouxland.
Catch the best of the best in the newest SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
by: Noah Sacco
