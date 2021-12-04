SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: Woodbury Central’s Max McGill

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A successful running back requires agility, speed, explosiveness, and especially power. Woodbury Central senior running back/linebacker possesses all those traits, with perhaps his most useless being the last.

Aside from him trucking over defenders, McGill finished the 2021 season with 1,395 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns while producing 6.5 yards per carry. On the defensive side of the ball, the standout junior had 68.5 tackles with 7 tackles for losses. His biggest game of the year came against Logan-Magnolia on November 5th where McGill collected 152 yards on the ground to go along with his two touchdowns, earning him the SportsZone Player of the Week in week eleven.