SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — After graduating one of the best high school quarterbacks Iowa has ever seen in 2020 with Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins knew he had big shoes to fill. But so far, he’s fit them pretty well.

The Falcons junior quarterback was nominated for his week two SportsZone Player of the Week Performance when he threw for three touchdowns and combined for over 300 yards of total offense in a 42-27 win over Sioux Center. On the season he completed over 63% of his passes for a Class 1A best, and third best among all classes, 3011 yards, as well as a Class 1A leading 34 touchdown throws. He led West Sioux to the UNI Dome and a state runner-up season in a 17-14 loss to Van Meter in the Class 2A state championship game. In two years under center he’s taken West Sioux to the playoffs both years.