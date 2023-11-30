SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re just a couple of days away from announcing our SportsZone Player of the Year, with this finalist certainly making a case after helping his team win the program’s first state championship.

Stanton junior quarterback Barrett Wilke was at the center of the Mustangs’ 13-0 season that was capped off with a Class D-1 title. Wilke averaged around 265 yards per game this past season, good for second-most in all of 8-player football in Nebraska.

Wilke recorded 1,292 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 2,140 rushing yards and 33 scores on the ground.

The junior signal-caller led a Mustangs offense that averaged over 58 points per game, scoring 60 or more points in six games.