SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: Sioux City West’s Drew Benson

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Sioux City West’s Drew Benson had under 250 rushing yards his junior campaign. But this fall was a completely different story for the senior running back/cornerback.

The Week Three winner in our SportsZone Player of the Week awards, Benson was not only one of the best offensive pieces in the metro, but throughout all of Class 5A. He collected 11 rushing touchdowns while totaling 1,176 rushing yards for the 4th best in the class and 1,741 all-purpose yards for the 2nd most in 5A. Benson also boasted 22 receptions for 281 yards with one score to go along with his lone kick return touchdown. A 260-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Des Moines Hoover earned him Player of the Week honors, making him an exciting candidate for the SportsZone Player of the Year.