SportsZone Player of the Year nominee: SB-L’s Jacob Imming

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — SB-L’s Jacob Imming has always been known for his versatility, which he showed once again in his senior season with the Warriors as the team’s primary running back, and third-leading receiver in 2021.

Imming was nominated for his week one performance versus Le Mars, where he carried the ball seven times for 49 yards and two touchdowns, caught one pass for eight yards and a touchdown, and racked up 3.5 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

Imming finished the season with 364 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, with 33 receptions for 260 yards and five touchdowns through the air, and helped SB-L get to the Class 3A Quarterfinals, ending their season at 8-3. He also led the Warriors’ defense with 53 tackles, including 12.5 for loss.