SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: OABCIG’s Beckett DeJean

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The DeJean name is like gold in the Ida Grove and OABC communities, and junior quarterback/cornerback Beckett DeJean seems to be having no trouble living up his brother’s legacy.

During the fall 2021 season, DeJean has completed 207 passes for a 67 percent completion rate, while throwing for 2,955 yards and 30 touchdown. Three categories, among others, in which DeJean reigns supreme in Class 2A. Along with his dual-threat abilities in the air and on the ground, 423 yards and 9 touchdowns to be exact, the junior proved to be a vital organ in the Falcon defense, garnering 42.5 tackles with a team-best 6 interceptions on the year, a mark that’s tied for first in 2A.

His stellar 281-yard, 3 touchdown performance against Spirit Lake in Week Five crowned him Player of the Week honors, placing him in the running for the 2021 SportsZone Player of the Year award.