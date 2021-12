NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) — After one of the best seasons in recent memory, Lutheran High Northeast senior running back Keaton Ranslem is our latest SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee.

The Eagles running back claimed week eight Player of the Week honors after a three touchdown effort and dominant defensive performance led LHNE to it’s first undefeated regular season in eight years, and helped the team get its first district title since 2008 with a win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.