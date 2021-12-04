SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Connor Dodd

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – When you mention electric runners in Class A, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn senior running back/defensive back Connor Dodd’s name should be near the top of the list.

Dodd was a machine all season for the Hawks, leading Class A with 2,155 all purpose yards while placing in the top 5 in total rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and punt yards per return. His impressive year was highlighted by a monster performance against Tri-Center on October 22nd where Dodd collected 300 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns on the day en route to a 70-54 win, earning him Week Nine SportsZone Player of the Week.

