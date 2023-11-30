SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Plenty of players in Siouxland stood out this football season, including our newest SportsZone Player of the Year nominee in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Reece Vander Zee.

The senior signal-caller accounted for 40 touchdowns which was tied for twelfth-most in the entire state regardless of position and second in Class 2A.

Vander Zee helped guide the Lions back to the UNI-Dome this past season, ending the season in the Class 2A title game. The Iowa signee completed over 74 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,288 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 24 rushing scores on 1,767 yards on the ground. Vander Zee showed he can do it all, even catching a pair of TD’s this season for CL/G-LR.