SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Tanner Te Slaa

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — After a year off, there was some rust, but there was a whole lot of big plays as well.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Tanner Te Slaa took over as starting quarterback of the Nighthawks midway through his sophomore year in 2019, and didn’t lose the rest of the season. But after opting out of football to focus on getting a scholarship to play basketball at the college level in 2020, many thought he was done on the gridiron. But Te Slaa made his return to the field for his senior season, taking over as the team’s starting quarterback once again, and leading the Nighthawks to a 12-0 run to the Class 3A state championship game, ultimately suffering the first loss of his career in that game.

In his final season on the gridiron Te Slaa completed 64% of his passes with a Class 3A leading 19 yards per completion for over 2500 yards and 34 touchdowns. He was named Player of the Week in week seven, when he threw for 267 yards with three touchdowns on just nine completions against Sergeant Bluff-Luton to lead B-H/RV to their first win over the Warriors since 2014.