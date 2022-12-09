SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our fifth SportsZone Player of the Year nominee exemplified what it meant to be a dual-threat quarterback, notching double-digit touchdowns in the air and on the ground.

Our fifth nominee is OABCIG quarterback Beckett DeJean. The senior totaled 2,212 passing yards and 26 passing TD’s while registering 998 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores for the Falcons.

The senior signal-caller’s 40 touchdowns were the second-most in all of class 2A, with the two-way star etching his name in the top three of the Class leaderboards in many statistical categories, including the second-most passing touchdowns and third most passing yards in 2A.

OABCIG ended the year at 10-2, falling to eventual state champ CL/G-LR in the state semifinal.