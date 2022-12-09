SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our fourth nominee for SportsZone Player of the Year is Elk Point-Jefferson quarterback Noah McDermott.

The senior completed over 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,398 yards and 19 TD’s for the undefeated Huskies. McDermott also showed flashes of his rushing ability, totaling 272 yards on the ground while finding the end zone four times.

The Huskies’ quarterback was an instrumental piece of an EP-J offense that averaged over 45 points per game and scored 50 or more in half of their games. The Huskies ended their season with an unblemished 12-0 record and a Class 11B state title.