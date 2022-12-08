SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our third SportsZone Player of the Year nominee etched his name atop the Class A leaderboards on both offense and defense.

Our next nominee is Gehlen Catholic two-way star Keaten Bonderson. The Wayne State commit made an impact everywhere for the Jays. On offense, he was the team’s leading receiver as he reeled in 679 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Defensively, he was third on the team in tackles and was tied for the most interceptions on defense in the state with nine, including a pick-six. The senior also found the end zone on special teams, returning a pair of kicks and one punt for a touchdown.

Gehlen Catholic finished 8-2 and made it to the Class A second round.