SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our next nominee for SportsZone Player of the Year is Sioux City North RB Demarico Young.

The junior had a record-breaking year for the Stars as he recorded the most rushing touchdowns in a single season with 18. He totaled 1,191 rushing yards for Sioux City North, who finished their season with a 5-4 record.

Young had four games where he rushed for over 140 yards and multiple touchdowns, highlighted by his 196 yards and two touchdown performance against South Sioux City.